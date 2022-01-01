Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Paso Robles

Go
Paso Robles restaurants
Toast

Paso Robles restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Pappy McGregor’s image

 

Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES$9.50
More about Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

810 11th St, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Em's So Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
served with chipotle ranch
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Paso Robles

Hummus

Nachos

Chili

Bruschetta

Tortellini

Burritos

Greek Salad

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Paso Robles to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston