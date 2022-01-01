Teriyaki chicken in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|Teriyaki Chicken - Large
|$24.00
Teriyaki sauce with mozzarella, pineapple, tri-colored peppers, onion, and chicken breast.
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
|Teriyaki Chicken - Personal
|$12.00
|Teriyaki Chicken - Large
|$24.00
|Teriyaki Chicken - Medium
|$20.00
