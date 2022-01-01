Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

625 12th St, PASO ROBLES

TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken - Large$24.00
Teriyaki sauce with mozzarella, pineapple, tri-colored peppers, onion, and chicken breast.
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken - Personal$12.00
Teriyaki sauce with mozzarella, pineapple, tri-colored peppers, onion, and chicken breast.
Teriyaki Chicken - Large$24.00
Teriyaki sauce with mozzarella, pineapple, tri-colored peppers, onion, and chicken breast.
Teriyaki Chicken - Medium$20.00
Teriyaki sauce with mozzarella, pineapple, tri-colored peppers, onion, and chicken breast.
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

