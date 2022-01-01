Go
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

625 12th St

Popular Items

Hot Wing 8pc$13.50
Wings your way! Traditional or boneless with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Kung Pao sauce, or plain.
Kitchen Sink - Large$24.00
Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce with asiago cheese and creamy Caesar Dressing.
Add chicken $3.50.
Ranch$0.85
Cheese - Personal$8.00
Cheese - Large$17.00
Asiago Cheese Twists$5.50
Our house-made pizza dough with a twist of asiago and parmesan cheese, garlic and white sauce served with a side of marinara and ranch.
Garden Salad$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00
Cheese - Small$11.00
Cheese - Medium$15.00
625 12th St

PASO ROBLES CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hotel Cheval

Pony Club Bar & Lounge, is located just off the lobby of Hotel Cheval, is a full-service cocktail bar, distillery, and restaurant. The Pony Club continues the hotel’s understated equestrian theme with a traditional French zinc-topped, horseshoe-shaped bar. Serving classic, vintage cocktails. Premium Central California and select European Wines, and small bites, the Pony Club is the perfect spot to rub elbows with the locals and enjoy some fine wines and spirits.

Thomas Hill Organics

Come and enjoy a true farm-to-table experience in the heart of beautiful downtown Paso Robles. Thomas Hill Organics features the freshest ingredients, prepared with love and paired with the best of the Central Coast wineries on our lovely garden patio (also available for take out).

Roots on Railroad

Rethink Restaurant
Call Us
805-296-3040

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

Family owned & operated restaurant, specializing in chef driven, scratch made BBQ & classic American comfort food; featuring low & slow smoked meats, including Chopped Beef Brisket & Sliced Tri-Tip, Pulled Pork & Pulled Chicken, as well as delicious signature side dishes including award winning Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, Ranch Beans & Housemade Potato Chips. Our menu offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, share tray, BBQ combo trays & daily specials; like our award winning Paella. We also feature a fantastic selection of premium local wines & craft beer, cider, kombucha & specialty beverages. We are passionate about the culinary arts and the wine & beer industry, and providing warm & friendly hospitality, in our casual, relaxed, outdoor courtyard dining area. We are not Texas BBQ and we are not Santa Maria BBQ, we are Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ and we invite you to take a walk down the alley, and come in for a creative & fun culinary experience. We look forward to you joining us.

