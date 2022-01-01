Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Come in and enjoy!
625 12th St
Popular Items
Location
625 12th St
PASO ROBLES CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hotel Cheval
Pony Club Bar & Lounge, is located just off the lobby of Hotel Cheval, is a full-service cocktail bar, distillery, and restaurant. The Pony Club continues the hotel’s understated equestrian theme with a traditional French zinc-topped, horseshoe-shaped bar. Serving classic, vintage cocktails. Premium Central California and select European Wines, and small bites, the Pony Club is the perfect spot to rub elbows with the locals and enjoy some fine wines and spirits.
Thomas Hill Organics
Come and enjoy a true farm-to-table experience in the heart of beautiful downtown Paso Robles. Thomas Hill Organics features the freshest ingredients, prepared with love and paired with the best of the Central Coast wineries on our lovely garden patio (also available for take out).
Roots on Railroad
Rethink Restaurant
Call Us
805-296-3040
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Family owned & operated restaurant, specializing in chef driven, scratch made BBQ & classic American comfort food; featuring low & slow smoked meats, including Chopped Beef Brisket & Sliced Tri-Tip, Pulled Pork & Pulled Chicken, as well as delicious signature side dishes including award winning Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, Ranch Beans & Housemade Potato Chips. Our menu offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, share tray, BBQ combo trays & daily specials; like our award winning Paella. We also feature a fantastic selection of premium local wines & craft beer, cider, kombucha & specialty beverages. We are passionate about the culinary arts and the wine & beer industry, and providing warm & friendly hospitality, in our casual, relaxed, outdoor courtyard dining area. We are not Texas BBQ and we are not Santa Maria BBQ, we are Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ and we invite you to take a walk down the alley, and come in for a creative & fun culinary experience. We look forward to you joining us.