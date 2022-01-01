Go
Paso Robles Wine Merchant

Neighborhood Wine Bar, Shop + Kitchen • Local Artisanal Vegetable-Forward Menu • Curated Selection of CA Cheese • Sustainably Farmed Paso Wines on Tap

1803 Spring St • $$

Avg 5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

White Bean Panzanella$14.00
Rancho Gordo cassoulet beans, confit sun golds, sumac, pickled onions, local sourdough
Etto Trombe Pasta$18.00
Kale pesto, sugar snap peas, parmesan, sungolds, burrata, olive oil
Caliza 2018 'End of the Day' GSM$34.00
46% Grenache, 20% Mourvédre, 18% Syrah, 16% Tannat
Rustic Kale Salad$14.00
kale, spiced marcona almonds, roasted squash, ewenique cheese, lemon dressing
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 1L$5.00
Rava Sparkling Blanc de Blancs$49.00
Love You Bunches 2021 Carbonic Sangiovese$28.00
Large Cheese Plate - serves four$28.00
Central Coast Creamery Gouda, Central Coast Creamery Ewenique, Marin French Triple Crème Brie. Served with artisanal crackers, fig jam, honey, mixed olives.
Stoic Wines 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon$35.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1803 Spring St

Paso Robles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
