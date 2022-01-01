Go
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

1467 Creston Rd

Popular Items

Asiago Cheese Twists$5.50
Our house-made pizza dough with a twist of asiago and parmesan cheese, garlic and white sauce served with a side of marinara and ranch.
Cheese - Large$17.00
Cheese - Personal$8.00
Antipasto for Two$12.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, red onion, artichoke hearts, mushroom, black
olives, salami, ham and provolone cheese served with Italian dressing.
Cheese - Small$11.00
Kitchen Sink - Large$24.00
Red sauce with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, pepperoni, salami, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and olives.
Hot Wing 8pc$13.50
Wings your way! Traditional or boneless with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Kung Pao sauce, or plain.
Cheese - Medium$15.00
Garden Salad$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00
Ranch$0.85
Location

1467 Creston Rd

Paso Robles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
