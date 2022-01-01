Go
Pasquale's Pizzeria

We offer dine in, takeout & delivery. Pasquale’s offer a variety of homemade dishes from wings to pizza to pasta dishes. We are a non smoking pizzeria with a variety of takeout beers.

PIZZA

9078 Mill Creek Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (237 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9078 Mill Creek Rd

Levittown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
