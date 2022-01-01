Pasquale's Pizzeria
Family owned & operated for 13 years, we serve only the freshest product from the finest ingredients, crafted by hand just the way you like it. We use our own homemade sauce & dough for our original flavor that you wont find anywhere else. Unfortunately, at this time we are under strain just like so many other small businesses during the pandemic. Thank you for your patience and for your continued support! We wouldn't be here without YOU.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
100 Bettis Road • $$
Location
100 Bettis Road
Dravosburg PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
