Go
Toast

Pasquale's Pizzeria

Family owned & operated for 13 years, we serve only the freshest product from the finest ingredients, crafted by hand just the way you like it. We use our own homemade sauce & dough for our original flavor that you wont find anywhere else. Unfortunately, at this time we are under strain just like so many other small businesses during the pandemic. Thank you for your patience and for your continued support! We wouldn't be here without YOU.

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

100 Bettis Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (581 reviews)

Popular Items

MEDIUM$9.00
12" Hand-Tossed (8 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppingsat an additional charge
20 oz SODA$1.90
20 oz Coke Product of your choice
X-LARGE$13.00
16" Hand-Tossed (12 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
12" ITALIAN$11.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Capicola, Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
LARGE$11.00
14" Hand-Tossed (8 Cut) Cheese Pizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
SMALL$7.00
10" Hand-Tossed 6 Cut) CheesePizza. Your Choice of either our Homemade Traditional Red Pizza Sauce or White Butter Garlic Sauce. Your choice of Toppings at an additional charge
WING DINGS$8.50
10 Oven baked Wing Dings flavored with your choice of seasoning. Ranch or Blue Cheese served upon request for an additional charge
BREAD STICKS$4.00
8 Sticks coated with our White Butter Garlic Sauce and sprinkled with Romano Cheese. Served with a cup of our Traditional Red Pizza Sauce
12" STEAK$11.00
Steak, Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Italian Dressing
TOSSED Salad$4.50
Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Tomato and Cheese served on a bed of Iceberg Lettuce. Your choice of Dressing on the side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

100 Bettis Road

Dravosburg PA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mulligan's Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wolf's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Falorio's

No reviews yet

Family inspired, Homemade, Fresh, Authentic Italian eatery! Enjoy a Pittsburgh Style Pizza pie, or a Hoagie, Salad, and other Specialties in a warm family oriented atmosphere. Take-out, Dine-In, and Delivery available in selected areas.

Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston