Pasquini's Fine Italian Food

Fresh, homemade Italian dinners in Live Oak, CA. Chef & Owner Angelo Micheli brings to you fresh ingredients from our very own garden which enhances the farm to fork flavors of Italy.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

6241 Hwy 99 • $$

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

French Bread with Dipping Sauce$5.00
1/3 loaf of bread, cut into slices served with our classic balsamic & olive oil dipping sauce.
Steak John Appetizer$16.00
Eight ounces of tender steak pieces served with Worcestershire cream sauce.
Steak John Medallions$28.00
Tender steak medallions, Steak John sauce served with mashed potatoes
Spaghetti-Monday$12.00
Choice of sauce. Served with a creamy Italian house salad and garlic bread.
Ravioli (Genova Delicatessen)$16.00
Choice of sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara.
Steak John Appetizer$16.00
Eight ounces of tender steak pieces served with Worcestershire cream sauce.
Spaghetti$14.00
Choice of sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo or Marinara.
Garlic Bread$5.00
Six pieces.
Ravioli-Monday$14.00
Genova Delicatessen ravioli. Choice of sauce. Served with a creamy Italian house salad and garlic bread.
Garlic Bread$5.00
Six (6) pieces.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

6241 Hwy 99

Live Oak CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
