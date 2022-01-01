Pass Christian restaurants you'll love

Pass Christian restaurants
Toast
  • Pass Christian

Pass Christian's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Must-try Pass Christian restaurants

Shaggy's image

 

Shaggy's

120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Key Lime Pie$6.99
The best way to end your meal!
Redfish Bahama Grill$17.99
Fresh grilled redfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
Bacchus On The Beach image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bacchus On The Beach

111 W Scenic Dr, Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Chop Monday$12.50
Our Famous $10 Pork Chop served with Corn Bread & Collard Greens
Bacchus Burger$13.95
1/2 pound angus beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, brioche & served with french fries
Thursday Steak$12.50
5oz Filet Served With Mashed Potatoes
Fill-Up With Billups image

 

Fill-Up With Billups

110 W Scenic Dr., Pass Christian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Supreme Pizza$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Red Onion
Fill-Up With Billups$14.95
three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, stone ground grits or hash browns, and a belgium waffle with maple syrup
West Scenic Pizza$15.00
marinara base, five cheese blend, garlic, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, black olives, roma tomato
The Deck PC image

 

The Deck PC

107 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo Queso Dip$9.00
Medium Spiced Chorizo Sausage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese, Served with Corn Tortilla Chips
Taco Salad$8.00
Refried Black Beans, Rice, Fire Roasted Corn, Shredded Iceburg, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Pulled Chicken, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
SAVORY ROOTS image

 

SAVORY ROOTS

6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Shrimp Nachos$10.95
House tortilla chips pilled high with white queso cheese, blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, gucamole, and fresh cilantro
Classic Cheeseburger$10.95
8oz grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
Pig Fries$9.95
Sweet Potato Fries topped with BBQ pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, and sweet and spicy slaw
Restaurant banner

 

Field's Flights: A Steak & Oyster Bar

119 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pass Christian

Nachos

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

