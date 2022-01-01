Pass Christian restaurants you'll love
Shaggy's
120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla
$10.99
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Key Lime Pie
$6.99
The best way to end your meal!
Redfish Bahama Grill
$17.99
Fresh grilled redfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bacchus On The Beach
111 W Scenic Dr, Pass Christian
Popular items
Pork Chop Monday
$12.50
Our Famous $10 Pork Chop served with Corn Bread & Collard Greens
Bacchus Burger
$13.95
1/2 pound angus beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, brioche & served with french fries
Thursday Steak
$12.50
5oz Filet Served With Mashed Potatoes
Fill-Up With Billups
110 W Scenic Dr., Pass Christian
Popular items
Supreme Pizza
$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Red Onion
Fill-Up With Billups
$14.95
three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, stone ground grits or hash browns, and a belgium waffle with maple syrup
West Scenic Pizza
$15.00
marinara base, five cheese blend, garlic, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, black olives, roma tomato
The Deck PC
107 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian
Popular items
Chorizo Queso Dip
$9.00
Medium Spiced Chorizo Sausage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese, Served with Corn Tortilla Chips
Taco Salad
$8.00
Refried Black Beans, Rice, Fire Roasted Corn, Shredded Iceburg, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Chicken Quesadilla
$9.00
Pulled Chicken, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
SAVORY ROOTS
6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G, Pass Christian
Popular items
Blackened Shrimp Nachos
$10.95
House tortilla chips pilled high with white queso cheese, blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, gucamole, and fresh cilantro
Classic Cheeseburger
$10.95
8oz grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
Pig Fries
$9.95
Sweet Potato Fries topped with BBQ pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, and sweet and spicy slaw
Field's Flights: A Steak & Oyster Bar
119 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi