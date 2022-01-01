Grits in Pass Christian
Pass Christian restaurants that serve grits
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.99
Grilled shrimp with andouille sausage and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce, served over creamy grits.
More about Fill-Up With Billups Pass Christian
Fill-Up With Billups Pass Christian
110 W Scenic Dr., Pass Christian
|Crawfish Etouffee N Grits
|$12.95
served with a biscuit
|Bacon Egg N Cheese Grits
|$9.95
served with a biscuit
|Spare - Grits
|$2.95