Grits in Pass Christian

Pass Christian restaurants
Pass Christian restaurants that serve grits

Shaggy's

120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian

Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$17.99
Grilled shrimp with andouille sausage and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce, served over creamy grits.
Fill-Up With Billups Pass Christian

110 W Scenic Dr., Pass Christian

TakeoutDelivery
Crawfish Etouffee N Grits$12.95
served with a biscuit
Bacon Egg N Cheese Grits$9.95
served with a biscuit
Spare - Grits$2.95
SAVORY ROOTS

6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G, Pass Christian

TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp N Grits$15.95
Local gulf shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, beer BBQ sauce, creole tomato glaze, served over smoked gouda grit cake
