Po boy in Pass Christian

Pass Christian restaurants
Pass Christian restaurants that serve po boy

Shaggy's

120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gator Po-Boy$16.99
Beer brined gator tail, lettuce, tomato and pickles on french bread hoagie with fries.
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Grilled Shrimp Po-boy$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
More about Shaggy's
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bacchus On The Beach

111 W Scenic Dr, Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacchus Boy Po Boy$15.95
leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries
Oyster Po Boy$14.95
leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries
Beef Debris Po Boy$11.95
leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries
More about Bacchus On The Beach

