Po boy in Pass Christian
Pass Christian restaurants that serve po boy
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian
|Gator Po-Boy
|$16.99
Beer brined gator tail, lettuce, tomato and pickles on french bread hoagie with fries.
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
|Grilled Shrimp Po-boy
|$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
More about Bacchus On The Beach
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bacchus On The Beach
111 W Scenic Dr, Pass Christian
|Bacchus Boy Po Boy
|$15.95
leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries
|Oyster Po Boy
|$14.95
leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries
|Beef Debris Po Boy
|$11.95
leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, french fries