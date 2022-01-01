Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudding in
Pass Christian
/
Pass Christian
/
Pudding
Pass Christian restaurants that serve pudding
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bacchus On The Beach
111 W Scenic Dr, Pass Christian
Avg 4.3
(502 reviews)
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
$10.95
Bread Pudding
$5.95
More about Bacchus On The Beach
SAVORY ROOTS
6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G, Pass Christian
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$4.95
New Orleans bread pudding topped with rum sauce
More about SAVORY ROOTS
