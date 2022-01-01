Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Pass Christian

Pass Christian restaurants
Pass Christian restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Shaggy's

120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Fried Shrimp Tacos$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
More about Shaggy's
The Deck PC image

 

The Deck PC

107 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Panko Fried Shrimp, Fried Spinach, Pineapple Salsa, Bang Bang Sauce, Toasted Coconut
More about The Deck PC
SAVORY ROOTS image

 

SAVORY ROOTS

6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G, Pass Christian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$12.95
3 white corn tortillas topped with grilled shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce and Asian slaw
More about SAVORY ROOTS

