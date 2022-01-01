Shrimp tacos in Pass Christian
Pass Christian restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
120 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian
|GF Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
More about The Deck PC
The Deck PC
107 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Panko Fried Shrimp, Fried Spinach, Pineapple Salsa, Bang Bang Sauce, Toasted Coconut