Pass the Juice

Come in and enjoy fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and wellness drinks!

2709 25th Avenue, Unit E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dr. Oz$7.50
Celery Juice.
V8 Engine$8.50
Pineapple, Mint, Pear, Jalapeno, Ginger.
Coco Banana$8.75
Banana, Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey, Collagen (Vegan), Ice.
Fresh Ginger Ale$8.50
Lime, Ginger, Charcoal, Cayenne.
Calypso Berry$8.75
Blueberries, Blackberries, Banana, Pomegranate, Açaí Puree, Almond Milk, Ice.
Toxin Flush$3.50
Aloe Vera, Coconut Water, Lime, Melon.
Lucky Twist$7.50
Carrots, Red & Green Apple, Lemon, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric.
Kasino Royale$7.50
Beets, Carrot, Grapefruit, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Apple.
Super Green Giant$8.75
Location

2709 25th Avenue, Unit E

Gulfport MS

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
