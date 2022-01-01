Go
Main pic

Passages Bar & Grill

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

20832 Rock Hall Avenue

Rock Hall, MD 21661

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

20832 Rock Hall Avenue, Rock Hall MD 21661

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Admirals Club Beachside Bar

No reviews yet

Located on the grounds of Haven Harbour South, take in the views of Rock Hall Harbor while enjoying locally-inspired dishes, delicious drinks and friendly service.

The Anchor & Plow Restaurant & Carryout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dock of the Bay

No reviews yet

Waterfront dining of the area's freshest seafood.

Rowboat Willies Dockbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Passages Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston