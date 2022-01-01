Passaic County Technical Institute
Come in and enjoy!
45 Reinhardt Rd
Location
45 Reinhardt Rd
Wayne NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Passaic County Technical Institute
Come in and enjoy!
Star Restaurant
Authentic Bangladesh, Indian and Pakistani Restaurant. Place where families get together, enjoy delicious food and celebrate occasions.
Affan Mini Market and Deli
Zabihah Certified Halal Meat, Fish, and Grocery
Lena Y Carbon - 359 Union Avenue
Creating Gastronimic Fusions That You Love