Passaic restaurants you'll love

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Chimi Burgers
834 Main Ave, Passaic
Popular items
#2 Hamburguesas combo
$13.95
Bacon Cheddar Burger , Fries and Natural Juice.
Empanada de Queso Mozzarella
$1.49
Mozzarella Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Malta Con Leche Condensada
$3.95
16 oz Cup With Malta and Leche Condensada.
Main Ingredient
113 Main Ave, Passaic
Popular items
Kids Hot Dog & Fries
$7.00
(Served Plain)
Grand Slam
$16.00
Crispy Schnitzel, topped with Sautéed Pastrami & Onions, Cole Slaw, Pickles, & Garlic Mayo.
Main Burger
$15.00
Juicy 8 Oz Burger, served on a Brioche Roll. Topped with Lettuce, Sautéed Onions, Tomatoe, Pickles & Backyard BBQ Sauce.
Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave
198 Myrtle Avenue, Passaic
Popular items
Yaroa
$7.99
A Yaroa is served with a base of fries,
or sweet plantains, an option of chicken, pulled pork or burger, melted cheddar and jack cheese and pink sauce.
Dominate Today
$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
Beef Empanada
$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street
144 Passaic Street, Passaic
Popular items
Cheese Empanada
$1.89
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Dominate Today
$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
Super Green Juice
$5.99
Very nutritious blend all natural ingredients. Made with fresh kale / celery / cucumber & blended with orange juice. (most people add pineapple for extra flavor and nutrition). 20 oz
La Fortaleza
204 Hope Avenue, Passaic
Popular items
Burrito (New)
$11.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.
Chimichanga (New)
$11.00
Your Choice Of Meat Stuffed Into A Fried 10-Inch Flour Tortilla With A Blend Of White & Yellow Cheese. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Pico De Gallo, Crema Mexicana & Guacamole.
Red Snapper (New)
$22.00
A Whole Red Snapper, Fried & Served With Apple Mango Salad, Garlic Sauce & White Rice On The Side.
Mama Elena's - Passaic
929 Main Ave, Passaic
Popular items
MADUROS LARGE TRAY
$70.00
SWEET PLANTAINS LARGE TRAY
ARROZ LARGE TRAY
$50.00
RICE TRAY LARGE
AREPITAS DE YUCA
$12.00
FRIED YUCA FRITTERS (12 CT)
Master Kitchen
141 Passaic street, Passaic
Popular items
Small Pollo Guisado/Chicken Stew
$4.00
Served with White Rice and Beans
Medium Carne de Res guisado/Beef Stew
$8.00
Served with White Rice and Beans
Small Desayuno/Breakfast
$3.00
Mix of three of the items below until 12pm
King of Delancey
234 Main ave, Passaic