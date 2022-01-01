Passaic restaurants you'll love

Passaic restaurants
Passaic's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Passaic restaurants

Chimi Burgers image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Chimi Burgers

834 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 3.4 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#2 Hamburguesas combo$13.95
Bacon Cheddar Burger , Fries and Natural Juice.
Empanada de Queso Mozzarella$1.49
Mozzarella Cheese Empanada a la carta made fresh when the order is made. Comes with the 1oz sauce included.
Malta Con Leche Condensada$3.95
16 oz Cup With Malta and Leche Condensada.
More about Chimi Burgers
Main Ingredient image

 

Main Ingredient

113 Main Ave, Passaic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Hot Dog & Fries$7.00
(Served Plain)
Grand Slam$16.00
Crispy Schnitzel, topped with Sautéed Pastrami & Onions, Cole Slaw, Pickles, & Garlic Mayo.
Main Burger$15.00
Juicy 8 Oz Burger, served on a Brioche Roll. Topped with Lettuce, Sautéed Onions, Tomatoe, Pickles & Backyard BBQ Sauce.
More about Main Ingredient
Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave image

 

Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave

198 Myrtle Avenue, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yaroa$7.99
A Yaroa is served with a base of fries,
or sweet plantains, an option of chicken, pulled pork or burger, melted cheddar and jack cheese and pink sauce.
Dominate Today$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
Beef Empanada$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
More about Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave
Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street image

 

Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street

144 Passaic Street, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Empanada$1.89
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Dominate Today$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
Super Green Juice$5.99
Very nutritious blend all natural ingredients. Made with fresh kale / celery / cucumber & blended with orange juice. (most people add pineapple for extra flavor and nutrition). 20 oz
More about Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street
La Fortaleza image

 

La Fortaleza

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito (New)$11.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.
Chimichanga (New)$11.00
Your Choice Of Meat Stuffed Into A Fried 10-Inch Flour Tortilla With A Blend Of White & Yellow Cheese. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Pico De Gallo, Crema Mexicana & Guacamole.
Red Snapper (New)$22.00
A Whole Red Snapper, Fried & Served With Apple Mango Salad, Garlic Sauce & White Rice On The Side.
More about La Fortaleza
Mama Elena's - Passaic image

 

Mama Elena's - Passaic

929 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 4.5 (818 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MADUROS LARGE TRAY$70.00
SWEET PLANTAINS LARGE TRAY
ARROZ LARGE TRAY$50.00
RICE TRAY LARGE
AREPITAS DE YUCA$12.00
FRIED YUCA FRITTERS (12 CT)
More about Mama Elena's - Passaic
El Jardin Passaic image

 

El Jardin Passaic

769 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 3.9 (312 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Jardin Passaic
Restaurant banner

 

Master Kitchen

141 Passaic street, Passaic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Pollo Guisado/Chicken Stew$4.00
Served with White Rice and Beans
Medium Carne de Res guisado/Beef Stew$8.00
Served with White Rice and Beans
Small Desayuno/Breakfast$3.00
Mix of three of the items below until 12pm
More about Master Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

King of Delancey

234 Main ave, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about King of Delancey

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Passaic

Quesadillas

French Fries

Green Smoothies

Mango Smoothies

Banana Smoothies

