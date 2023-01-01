Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Passaic

Go
Passaic restaurants
Toast

Passaic restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Banner pic

 

Taqueria Los Rancheros - 172 Passaic St # 7356

172 Passaic St # 7356, Passaic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos al Pastor$11.00
More about Taqueria Los Rancheros - 172 Passaic St # 7356
Banner pic

 

El Jardin Passaic

769 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 3.9 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS AL PASTOR$13.00
More about El Jardin Passaic

Browse other tasty dishes in Passaic

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Flautas

Salmon Rolls

Chicken Nuggets

Salmon

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Passaic to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2350 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston