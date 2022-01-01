Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barley soup in Passaic

Passaic restaurants that serve barley soup

Main pic

 

King of Delancey - 234 Main ave

234 Main ave, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Barley Soup$0.00
More about King of Delancey - 234 Main ave
Main Ingredient image

 

Main Ingredient - 113 Main Ave

113 Main Ave, Passaic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Barley Soup$8.99
More about Main Ingredient - 113 Main Ave

