Burritos in Passaic

Passaic restaurants
Toast

Passaic restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

La Fortaleza - Passaic

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Supreme (New)$18.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your THREE choices of the following options:
Mini Burrito (New)$9.00
Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak. Served With Rice & Refried Beans Topped With Red Salsa.
Burrito (New)$12.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic
Item pic

 

Tortas Lokas - Passaic - 945 Main Avenue

945 Main Avenue, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$12.00
todos los burritos incluyen arroz, frijoles, crema, queso cheddar,
lechuga, tomate aguacate y cebolla.
All Burritos include rice, beans, sour cream, cheddar cheese,
lettuce, tomato, avocado & onions
Burrito Bowl$12.00
More about Tortas Lokas - Passaic - 945 Main Avenue

Map

Map

