Burritos in Passaic

More about La Fortaleza - Passaic
La Fortaleza - Passaic
204 Hope Avenue, Passaic
|Burritos Supreme (New)
|$18.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your THREE choices of the following options:
|Mini Burrito (New)
|$9.00
Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak. Served With Rice & Refried Beans Topped With Red Salsa.
|Burrito (New)
|$12.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your choice of the following: Vegetarian, Chicken, Steak, Carnitas Michoacan Style, Shrimp.
More about Tortas Lokas - Passaic - 945 Main Avenue
Tortas Lokas - Passaic - 945 Main Avenue
945 Main Avenue, Passaic
|Burrito
|$12.00
todos los burritos incluyen arroz, frijoles, crema, queso cheddar,
lechuga, tomate aguacate y cebolla.
All Burritos include rice, beans, sour cream, cheddar cheese,
lettuce, tomato, avocado & onions
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00