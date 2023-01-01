Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carne asada in
Passaic
/
Passaic
/
Carne Asada
Passaic restaurants that serve carne asada
El Jardin Passaic
769 Main Ave, Passaic
Avg 3.9
(312 reviews)
CARNE ASADA FRIES
$15.00
More about El Jardin Passaic
Ay Chihuahua Main Ave
213 Main Avenue, Passaic
No reviews yet
California Carne Asada Burrito
$9.00
Beef, French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.
More about Ay Chihuahua Main Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Passaic
Barley Soup
Tostadas
Mushroom Soup
Cake
Avocado Rolls
Pretzels
Chicken Wraps
Veggie Rolls
More near Passaic to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Lodi
No reviews yet
Garfield
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2233 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(445 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston