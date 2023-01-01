Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Passaic

Passaic restaurants
Passaic restaurants that serve carne asada

El Jardin Passaic

769 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 3.9 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA FRIES$15.00
More about El Jardin Passaic
Ay Chihuahua Main Ave

213 Main Avenue, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Carne Asada Burrito$9.00
Beef, French Fries, Homemade Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Signature Chipotle Sauce, wrapped on a 12" flour Tortilla, Served with our Homemade Green sauce.
More about Ay Chihuahua Main Ave

