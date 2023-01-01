Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Passaic

Go
Passaic restaurants
Toast

Passaic restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Banner pic

 

La Fortaleza - Passaic

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles (New)$12.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic
Item pic

 

Tortas Lokas - Passaic - 945 Main Avenue

945 Main Avenue, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chilaquiles$15.00
Green salsa, onions, cheese & Sour cream
More about Tortas Lokas - Passaic - 945 Main Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Passaic

Flan

Chicken Sandwiches

Barley Soup

Green Smoothies

Vegetable Soup

Sashimi

Salmon Rolls

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Passaic to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston