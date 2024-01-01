Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Passaic

Go
Passaic restaurants
Toast

Passaic restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Banner pic

 

El Jardin Passaic

769 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 3.9 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALSA DE CHIPS 4oz. & CHIPS$4.00
More about El Jardin Passaic
Banner pic

 

La Fortaleza - Passaic

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Chips y Salsa (New)$2.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic

Browse other tasty dishes in Passaic

Tacos

Chicken Nuggets

Nachos

Buffalo Wings

Tostadas

California Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Gorditas

Map

More near Passaic to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Lodi

No reviews yet

Garfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2530 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston