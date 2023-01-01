Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Passaic

Passaic restaurants
Passaic restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Fortaleza - Passaic

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Cemita Enchilada (New)$12.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic
Tortas Lokas - Passaic - 945 Main Avenue

945 Main Avenue, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta de Enchilada$12.00
Spicy pork
More about Tortas Lokas - Passaic - 945 Main Avenue

