Fajitas in Passaic

Passaic restaurants
Passaic restaurants that serve fajitas

El Asadero - Passaic - 305 Passaic Street

305 Passaic Street, Passaic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$21.00
More about El Asadero - Passaic - 305 Passaic Street
La Fortaleza - Passaic

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas (New)$16.00
Your Choice Of Meat Sauteed With Green Peppers & Onions. Served With Rice, Frijoles Refritos, Crema Mexicana, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas.
Supremo Fajitas (New)$22.00
Combination Fajitas (New)$20.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic

