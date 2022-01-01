Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Passaic

Go
Passaic restaurants
Toast

Passaic restaurants that serve flan

Main pic

 

El Jardin Passaic

769 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 3.9 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FLAN$5.00
More about El Jardin Passaic
Item pic

 

La Fortaleza - Passaic

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Flan (New)$8.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic

Browse other tasty dishes in Passaic

Chicken Noodle Soup

Tacos

Brownie Cake

Green Smoothies

Chicken Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Passaic to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1892 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston