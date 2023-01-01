Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gorditas in
Passaic
/
Passaic
/
Gorditas
Passaic restaurants that serve gorditas
El Jardin Passaic
769 Main Ave, Passaic
Avg 3.9
(312 reviews)
GORDITA AL PASTOR
$10.00
More about El Jardin Passaic
La Fortaleza - Passaic
204 Hope Avenue, Passaic
Avg 4.2
(615 reviews)
Gorditas de Chicharron (New)
$10.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic
