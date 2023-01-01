Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in Passaic

Passaic restaurants that serve gorditas

El Jardin Passaic

769 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 3.9 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GORDITA AL PASTOR$10.00
More about El Jardin Passaic
La Fortaleza - Passaic

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Gorditas de Chicharron (New)$10.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic

