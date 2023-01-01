Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Meatball subs in
Passaic
/
Passaic
/
Meatball Subs
Passaic restaurants that serve meatball subs
King of Delancey - 234 Main ave
234 Main ave, Passaic
No reviews yet
Meatball Sandwich
$19.95
Served with French fries or Baked potato.
More about King of Delancey - 234 Main ave
Romans Pizzeria Restaurant - 31 Broadway
31 Broadway, Passaic
No reviews yet
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
$12.95
More about Romans Pizzeria Restaurant - 31 Broadway
