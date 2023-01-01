Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Passaic

Passaic restaurants
Passaic restaurants that serve meatball subs

King of Delancey - 234 Main ave

234 Main ave, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich$19.95
Served with French fries or Baked potato.
More about King of Delancey - 234 Main ave
Main pic

 

Romans Pizzeria Restaurant - 31 Broadway

31 Broadway, Passaic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$12.95
More about Romans Pizzeria Restaurant - 31 Broadway

