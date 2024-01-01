Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak burritos in
Passaic
/
Passaic
/
Steak Burritos
Passaic restaurants that serve steak burritos
Ay Chihuahua Broadway
83 Broadway, Passaic
No reviews yet
Mexican Cheese Steak Burrito
$12.00
More about Ay Chihuahua Broadway
El Asadero - Passaic - 305 Passaic Street
305 Passaic Street, Passaic
No reviews yet
Steak Burrito
$16.00
More about El Asadero - Passaic - 305 Passaic Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Passaic
Carne Asada Burritos
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
Pretzels
Chicken Sandwiches
French Fries
Steak Sandwiches
Nachos
More near Passaic to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2436 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(511 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(178 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston