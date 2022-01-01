Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Passaic
/
Passaic
/
Tacos
Passaic restaurants that serve tacos
Main Ingredient
113 Main Ave, Passaic
No reviews yet
Pulled Beef Tacos
$10.00
Served with a side of Cole Slaw (2 pc)
More about Main Ingredient
La Fortaleza
204 Hope Avenue, Passaic
Avg 4.2
(615 reviews)
Tacos Arabe (New)
$13.00
Tacos Birria (New)
$16.00
20 Tacos for $25
$25.00
More about La Fortaleza
