Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Passaic
/
Passaic
/
Tostadas
Passaic restaurants that serve tostadas
El Jardin Passaic
769 Main Ave, Passaic
Avg 3.9
(312 reviews)
TOSTADA DE POLLO
$14.00
More about El Jardin Passaic
La Fortaleza - Passaic
204 Hope Avenue, Passaic
Avg 4.2
(615 reviews)
Tostadas De Camaron (New)
$15.00
Four crispy tortillas topped with seasoned fried breaded shrimp, guacamole dip & pico de gallo.
Tostadas (Newp)
$10.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic
Browse other tasty dishes in Passaic
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
Tacos
Flan
Salmon
Green Smoothies
More near Passaic to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Garfield
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Lodi
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1815 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(80 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston