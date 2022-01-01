Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Passaic

Toast

Passaic restaurants that serve tostadas

El Jardin Passaic

769 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 3.9 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TOSTADA DE POLLO$14.00
More about El Jardin Passaic
La Fortaleza - Passaic

204 Hope Avenue, Passaic

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Tostadas De Camaron (New)$15.00
Four crispy tortillas topped with seasoned fried breaded shrimp, guacamole dip & pico de gallo.
Tostadas (Newp)$10.00
More about La Fortaleza - Passaic

