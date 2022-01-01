Go
Toast

Passero

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

3 S Evergreen • $$

Avg 4.4 (752 reviews)

Popular Items

PAPPARDELLE NAPOLETANA$17.95
BRAISED LOCAL SHORT RIB + FENNEL SAUSAGE RAGU + BRAISED ROOT VEGETABLES + PECORINO ROMANO
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$13.95
IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW!
OUR DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$17.95
SLAGEL FARMS BEEF + AMERICAN CHEESE + HOUSE PICKLES + RED ONION + AIOLI + BRIOCHE BUN + HAND CUT FRIES
FIRE ROASTED CALABRIAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS$12.95
MAPLE CURED BACON + HEAVEN’S HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILE + PECORINO ROMANO
CHARRED PEPPERONI$17.95
EZZO “CUP & CHAR” PEPPERONI + FIOR Di LATTE MOZZARELLA + HEAVEN’S HOT HONEY + BASIL
WHIPPED RICOTTA$12.95
PUBLICAN SOURDOUGH + HEAVEN’S HONEY + CANDIED PECANS + ROSEMARY + SEA SALT
OUR CHICKEN PARM$24.95
A CLASSIC + PROVOLONE & PARMESAN CHEESE + RED SAUCE + FUSILLI VODKA
LORETTA’S$14.95
AVOCADO + GARBANZO BEANS + SWEETY DROP PEPPERS + CARROTS + SCALLIONS + BACON GORGONZOLA + CRUNCHY SPAGHETTI +
ZESTY VINAIGRETTE
TUSCAN CAESAR$13.95
SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS + TUSCAN KALE + MIGHTY VINE TOMATOES + FOCACCIA CROUTON +
LEMON CAESAR VINAIGRETTE
FUSILLI ALLA VODKA$16.95
CALABRIAN CHILE + WHIPPED FRESH RICOTTA + CHIVES
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3 S Evergreen

Arlington Heights IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

altThai

No reviews yet

For Curbside Pickup, please pull over to the side of the restaurant and call us at 847 797 8442, then press 1.

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Hey Nonny

No reviews yet

We're still open for curbside carry out & delivery!
Give us a call or place an order here.

Scratchboard Kitchen

No reviews yet

Scratch-made, locally sourced breakfast and lunch fare.
Hours:
Weds - Sun 8 AM - 3 PM

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston