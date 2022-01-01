Passero
Come in and enjoy!!
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
3 S Evergreen • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3 S Evergreen
Arlington Heights IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
altThai
For Curbside Pickup, please pull over to the side of the restaurant and call us at 847 797 8442, then press 1.
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
Hey Nonny
We're still open for curbside carry out & delivery!
Give us a call or place an order here.
Scratchboard Kitchen
Scratch-made, locally sourced breakfast and lunch fare.
Hours:
Weds - Sun 8 AM - 3 PM