Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Passion House Coffee

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

No reviews yet

2631 N. Kedzie

Chicago, IL 60647

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Cappucino$4.00
Americano$3.50
Latte$4.50
Still$5.00
Pour Over$5.00
Lavender Latte$5.50
Mocha$5.50
Vanilla Latte$5.50
Nitro$5.00
Iced Pour Over$6.00
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

2631 N. Kedzie, Chicago IL 60647

Directions

Pickup

Passion House Coffee

Pickup

