Go
Toast

Pasta 78 - HQ

Come in and enjoy!

2780 West Chandler Boulevard Ste 6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Kids Bowl$5.75
Nutella Chocolate Cake$5.50
Garlic Breadsticks
BYO Fresh Pasta Bowl$10.75
Pasta 78 is America's First Build Your Own Fresh Pasta Bowl Concept. All of our Pasta is made in our store daily.
See full menu

Location

2780 West Chandler Boulevard Ste 6

Chandler AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family Owned Since 1967

Adalberto's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

No reviews yet

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

Pesto's Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston