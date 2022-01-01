Pasta 78 - HQ
Come in and enjoy!
2780 West Chandler Boulevard Ste 6
Popular Items
Location
2780 West Chandler Boulevard Ste 6
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant
Family Owned Since 1967
Adalberto's
Come in and enjoy!
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
Pesto's Italian
Come in and enjoy!