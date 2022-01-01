Go
Pasta & Co

Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.

For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.

Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.

Popular Items

Chinese Vermicelli$13.95
Fresh vermicelli, soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil and seeds, balsamic vinegar
Bolognese Pint$6.95
A larger version of the bolognese for 1 lb of fresh pasta.
2-4 Serving Beef Lasagna$19.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
Romaine Hearts$6.95
Flagship Kale Caesar$12.95
Kale tossed with our famous caesar dressing, flagship and croutons
Turkey Panini$10.95
Chipotle mayo, Beecher's Flagship, Turkey, tomato, Beecher's Just Jack.
Pasta Pesto$13.95
Radiatorre noodles, with our classic pesto. Garnished with roasted romas, almonds, and parmesan
Egg Fettucine$7.95
Try with our alfredo or slim alfredo sauce! (1 pound)
House Pasta$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
Meatballs$15.95
Ground beef meatballs w/ panko & Parmesan cheese. Reheat & toss with your favorite pasta or enjoy on their own!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

10218 NE 8th St #2

Bellevue WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
