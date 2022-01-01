Pasta & Co Test

Go
Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.

For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.

Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.

10218 NE 8th St #2

Popular Items

Chinese Vermicelli$13.95
Fresh vermicelli, soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil and seeds, balsamic vinegar
Creamy Tomato Garlic$6.95
The perfect in-between. Heavy cream/ tomato sauce combo with sauterne wine, garlic & olive oil. Our most popular.
Egg Fettucine$7.95
Try with our alfredo or slim alfredo sauce! (1 pound)
Artichoke Spread$8.95
A beloved appetizer spread. Artichokes with gruyere & parmesan cheeses. Try with Beecher's crackers or a toasted baguette.
House Pasta$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
Caprese Baguette$10.95
Pesto mayo, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, demi baguette. Served cold.
9 x 13 Beef Lasagna$49.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
Just Chicken$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
2-4 Serving Vegetarian Lasagna$19.95
Our vegetarian favorite. Tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, fennel, spinach & basil w/ our melty Beecher's Just Jack cheese.
2-4 Serving Beef Lasagna$19.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce

Location

Bellevue WA

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
