Pasta & Co

Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.

For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.

Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.

4622 26th Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

Just Chicken$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
Flagship Kale Caesar$12.95
Kale tossed with our famous caesar dressing, flagship and croutons
House Pasta$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
Shredded Parmesan Pint$6.95
2-4 Serving Beef Lasagna$19.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
Caesar Dressing$7.95
Chicken Florentine$13.95
Orzo, chicken breast, spinach, lemon, kalamata olives, garlic, spices
Manoucher Baguette$8.95
The best baguette you'll ever have.
9 x 13 Beef Lasagna$49.95
Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce
Romaine Hearts$6.95
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4622 26th Ave NE

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
