Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.
For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.
Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.
4622 26th Ave NE • $$
4622 26th Ave NE
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
