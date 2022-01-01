Go
Pasta E Basta

PIZZA

26 main street • $$

Avg 4.7 (892 reviews)

Popular Items

Arancini$9.00
Vodka Tomato Cream$12.00
Classic vodka sauce with tomatoes and cream.
Extra Bread$1.00
Sweet and Spicy Alfredo$18.00
Chicken, sausage, and spinach in a sweet and spicy cream sauce. Served with fettuccine.
Chicken Parmesan$16.00
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with spaghetti in marinara sauce.
Alfredo$12.00
Cream sauce with garlic, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$17.00
Sautéed chicken and broccoli in alfredo sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. Served with penne.
Marinara$9.00
Classic tomato sauce.
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, and caesar dressing. Anchovies available upon request.
Crazy Alfredo$18.00
Spicy alfredo with chicken, sausage, salami, and roasted red peppers. Served with fettuccine.
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

26 main street

Amherst MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
