Pasta Express

Come in and enjoy!

3250 E Battlefield St # A • $

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Meat & 1/2 Cheese Toasted Ravioli$7.50
Five breaded meat and five breaded cheese ravioli. Served with our Signature Meat Sauce for dipping.
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.50
A perfect addon to any pasta dish, soup or salad, our french bread generously topped with our warm garlic butter and provel cheese.
Toasted Meat Ravioli$7.50
Ten Beef breaded ravioli fried and served with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
Baked Mostaccioli$8.50
Penne pasta tossed with our Signature Meat Sauce and cream sauce topped with provel cheese and garnished with parsley
Toasted Cheese Ravioli$7.50
Ten Cheese breaded ravioli fried and served with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
Large House Salad$6.00
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions and parmesan cheese combined with our Signature House Dressing.
Don't forget to add on some provel cheese!
Small Antipasto Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, provel and parmesan cheese, all tossed with our Signature House Dressing.
Small House Salad$4.00
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions and parmesan cheese combined with our Signature House Dressing.
Don't forget to add on some provel cheese!
Spaghetti$5.00
Pasta in the West was first worked into long, thin forms in Sicily around the 12th century. Our spaghetti features angel hair pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$7.50
Fettuccini with butter & Parmesan cheese was first mentioned in a 15th-century cookbook. Ours has thick, long noodles prepared with creamy Alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3250 E Battlefield St # A

Springfield MO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
