Go
Toast

Pasta Express

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

3025 W Republic Rd # 104 • $$

Avg 4.7 (874 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Bisque Soup$5.00
Sriracha Chicken Pizza$8.50
Alfredo Sauce with seasoned chicken, red onion, avacado, and provel cheese on Artisan Naan Bread, topped with Sriracha.
Pasta Broccoli$8.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3025 W Republic Rd # 104

Springfield MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CHICAGO SMERQS

No reviews yet

Quick service bbq with beef and pork alternatives.

The Wok on Scenic

No reviews yet

417's Original China Wok! Serving up great Chinese food for over 20 years!

Retro Metro

No reviews yet

Bringing Metro back old school!

Black Sheep

No reviews yet

Voted Best Burgers and Fries in Missouri!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston