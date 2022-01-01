Pasta Express
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
3025 W Republic Rd # 104 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3025 W Republic Rd # 104
Springfield MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CHICAGO SMERQS
Quick service bbq with beef and pork alternatives.
The Wok on Scenic
417's Original China Wok! Serving up great Chinese food for over 20 years!
Retro Metro
Bringing Metro back old school!
Black Sheep
Voted Best Burgers and Fries in Missouri!