Go
Toast

Pasta Grill

Come in and enjoy!

328 West Washington Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

7 Garlic Knots$2.25
Pasta Grill Italian Fries$8.50
Seasoned with Balsamic Vinegar topped with melted Provolone and Monterey Cheese then finished with Bacon
Large Pizza$14.75
16" hand tossed Neopolitan style pizza
Chicken Cutlet Parm$10.75
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Italian Sub$11.25
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Salami & Capicolla
Side Fries$3.25
Russa$15.25
Bacon, Onions and Diced Tomatoes in our pink Vodka sauce.
Single Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
6
Single Fried Calamari$11.45
Served with Marinara Sauce
Medium Pizza$13.95
14" hand tossed Neopolitan style pizza
See full menu

Location

328 West Washington Ave

Washington NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Smashed Olive

No reviews yet

We are a family run restaurant bringing delicious food to Washington, New Jersey. Come enjoy a delicious meal and one of our signature cocktails and don’t forget about the wine!

Duds Bar

No reviews yet

Open 24/7/365 closed during fires

Country Corner Store and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and see what local tastes like !

Roma Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston