Pasta Grill by Enzo
Come on in and enjoy!
1916 rt 57
Popular Items
Location
1916 rt 57
hackettstown NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taphouse Grille - Hackettstown
Come in and enjoy!
Marley's Gotham Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Man Skirt Brewing
Someone over 21 must be present to accept delivery orders.
Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant
Yes we are open