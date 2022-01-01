Go
Toast

Pasta Grill by Enzo

Come on in and enjoy!

1916 rt 57

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Alfredo$14.95
Classic Italian cream sauce
Large Pizza$15.25
Chicken Marsala$20.95
Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms.
Chicken Francese$20.95
Egg dipped and sauteed in lemon butter sauce.
Vodka Sauce$13.95
Blush cream sauce with vodka
Asiago$15.95
Strips of chicken & sausage with diced tomatoes in our creamy Asiago cheese sauce.
Boneless Wings$13.25
Hot, Spicy Garlic, or Honey BBQ
Garlic Knots$4.50
Seven garlic seasoned knots of bread baked and served with marinara sauce
Fries$3.95
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Six Sticks, battered and fried. Served with marinara
See full menu

Location

1916 rt 57

hackettstown NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taphouse Grille - Hackettstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marley's Gotham Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Man Skirt Brewing

No reviews yet

Someone over 21 must be present to accept delivery orders.

Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Yes we are open

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston