Pasta Grill

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

319 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)

Popular Items

Spring Chicken Salad$10.99
Spring mix, grilled chicken, baby spinach, purple onions, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, avocado, fresh strawberries, croutons.
Suggested dressing: fresh house lemon vinaigrette.
Spaghetti Feast$24.99
Feeds 5-7 People
Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Fried, blackened or grilled chicken breast served on Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.
Blackened Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, feta, crispy parsnip ribbons, fresh strawberries, blackened chicken.
Grilled Salmon Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, crispy parsnip ribbons, grilled salmon.
Chef Salad$9.99
Lettuce, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, purple onions, olives, lean bacon, lean smoked turkey, boiled egg, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, croutons.
Lasagna$11.99
Five layers of fresh pasta and mixed cheeses topped with meat sauce.
Loaf of Garlic Bread$2.99
Lasagna Feast
Feeds 4-5 People
Spaghetti$6.99
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
319 W Main St

Russellville AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
