Go
Toast

Pasta Moon

Italian fine dining with a Coastal California Vibe.

845 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2143 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

845 Main St

Half Moon Bay CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Pie

No reviews yet

Pizza Pie is proud to provide artisan pizza, salad, pasta, sandwiches, and desserts to the Coast.

It’s Italia Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

No reviews yet

Family owned Japanese Restaurant offering FRESH food that's TASTY and DELIGHTFUL. Proud to be serving the Coastside since 2006.

Half Moon Bay Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston