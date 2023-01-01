Pasta Polo and Brick Oven Pizza - 2754 Barnet Hwy
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2754 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam CN V3B 1B9
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai Away Home (Namaimo St) - 2404 East Hastings Street
No Reviews
2404 East Hastings Street Vancouver, CN V5K 1Z1
View restaurant
The Joseph Richard Group - The Henry - 5708 176 Street
No Reviews
5708 176 Street Surrey, CN V3S 4C8
View restaurant