Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street

Popular Items

Side of Veggies$5.99
Chicken Marsala$16.99
Shrimp Scampi$16.99
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.99
Small Italian House Salad$4.99
Villa Cheese Bread$5.99
Side of Garlic bread$0.50
Baked Ziti$16.99
New York Cheesecake$6.99
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Location

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
