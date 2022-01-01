Go
Pastamia

Bringing Ancient Culinary Tradition and Handmade Art Of Pasta Making directly from Italy to the hearts and souls of the people in Miami Florida

5831 sunset drive

5831 sunset drive

South Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
