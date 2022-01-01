Go
Toast

Pastaria Deli & Wine

Connected directly to Pastaria (in the former Sardella space), Deli & Wine offers a variety of ready-to-enjoy lunch items, pantry provisions created and curated by the Pastaria team, a vast variety of unique wines, and much more! Dine-in, carry out, or shop in store!

7734 FORSYTH

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Volpi Heritage Prosciutto$12.00
Volpi Heritage prosciutto, butter, lemon olive oil, and housemade giardiniera served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
kale, breadcrumbs, pecorino, and creamy anchovy dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Green Goddess Gem Salad$9.50
gem lettuce and arugula mix, seasonal vegetable, semi-dried tomatoes, giardiniera, toasted pumpkin seeds, fresh herbs, grana padano and breadcrumbs, served with a housemade yogurt green goddess dressing
Caprese$12.00
mozzarella, tomato, pesto aioli, arugula, red wine vinegar & evoo served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
World's Best Tuna Salad$12.00
confit tuna, olives, capers, red onion and aioli, fire roasted tomatoes, and garlic chili vinaigrette served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Sloppy Giuseppe$13.00
Sardella's famous pork ragu, whipped ricotta, and chili oil drizzle, served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll (served warm)
Salami$12.00
Genoa salami, capocollo, provolone, arugula, tomato, red wine vinegar & evoo served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Roasted Turkey$12.00
Local turkey breast, arugula, tomato, Calabrian chili aioli, red wine vinegar & evoo served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Little Gem Chopped Salad$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

7734 FORSYTH

ST. LOUIS MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

the B A O

No reviews yet

Crafted buns / Crafted cocktails

Pastaria

No reviews yet

Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Brian Moxey helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato.
A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.

Half & Half

No reviews yet

We are a breakfast, lunch, and brunch destination in Clayton, MO. We have had one goal from day one: deliver great food with great coffee. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston