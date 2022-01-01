Pastaria Deli & Wine
Connected directly to Pastaria (in the former Sardella space), Deli & Wine offers a variety of ready-to-enjoy lunch items, pantry provisions created and curated by the Pastaria team, a vast variety of unique wines, and much more! Dine-in, carry out, or shop in store!
7734 FORSYTH
Popular Items
Location
7734 FORSYTH
ST. LOUIS MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!
the B A O
Crafted buns / Crafted cocktails
Pastaria
Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Brian Moxey helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato.
A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.
Half & Half
We are a breakfast, lunch, and brunch destination in Clayton, MO. We have had one goal from day one: deliver great food with great coffee. Come in and enjoy!