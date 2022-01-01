Go
Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Brian Moxey helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato.
A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.

7734 Forsyth Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)

Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
Garganelli$20.00
braised beef, olives, gremolata, grana padano
Risotto Balls$11.00
mozzarella, Grana Padano, herb aioli, marinara
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
Margherita Pizza$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Pistachio Ravioli$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
Chitarra al Pomodoro$17.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, grana padano
*can be made dairy free/vegan
Little Gem Chopped Salad$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette.
Canestri Cacio e Pepe$19.00
pecorino, grana padano, black pepper
Bread
Need something to help wipe your plate clean? Add a complimentary side of bread, oil, and cheese to your order! Three pieces of bread per pag.
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7734 Forsyth Blvd

Clayton MO

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
