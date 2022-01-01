Go
Pastavino - Pasta & Wine - The quintessential Italian experience, drawing inspiration from the traditional casual yet satisfying trattorias & enotecas (wine bars) dotted throughout Italy. Our menu features classic well executed antipast, a large selection of salumi & formaggi, house made pastas, and entrees. The wine program features a large wine by the glass list, and a selection of 120 bottles from all regions of Italy all priced below $70.

44 Navy Pier Court • $$$

Avg 4.6 (159 reviews)

Popular Items

Polpette$15.00
Big Vic's famous meatballs, Pecorino Romano, marinara, basil
Beef Short Rib$22.00
Creamy polenta, broccolini
Traditional Easter Dinner (priced per person)$39.00
Antipasto: fresh sourdough bread & rosemary olive oil, whole stuffed artichoke with mozzarella, pecorino, and breadcrumbs. Primo: Lumache Primavera, house made mini pasta shells, mixed spring vegetables, pecorino Romano.
Secondo: Anello, yogurt & rosemary marinated leg of lamb, lemon rosemary potatoes, lamb jus
16 oz Cocktail$20.00
Arancini$15.00
Crispy saffron risotto balls, mozzarella, marinara
Take Out Family Feast$99.00
Baked Clams Pastavino$15.00
Casino style, speck, Ritz cracker crumble, pickled chilis
Chitarra Cacio e Pepe$20.00
Black pepper, pecorino romano
Mussels Oreganato$15.00
Maine Blue Mussels, White Wine, Garlic, Sicilian Oregano
Insalata Mista$15.00
Romaine, Red Endive, Arugula, Carrot, Fennel, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Upscale
Cozy
Groups
Reservations
Gift Cards
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating

44 Navy Pier Court

Staten Island NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
